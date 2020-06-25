Malawi: Shocker! Mbakuwaku Wants MEC to Disqualify Chakwera, Mutharika

24 June 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wanga Gwede

Mbakuwaku Movement for Development (MMD) president Peter Kuwani has written Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) asking the body to disqualify Tonse Alliance candidate Lazarus Chakwera and DPP-UDF Alliance candidate Peter Mutharika on the grounds that they violated electoral laws.

Kuwani alleges that the two broke the law when they changed their running mates for the fresh election.

"Basing on the fact, point of law and Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal (MSCA) consequential directions and recommendations on candidates, MEC should nullify the candidature for Dr Lazarous Chakwera and Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika for being reconstituted.

"It is apparent that MSCA consequential directions and recommendations as regards to candidates should be in tandem to consequential directions and recommendations on voters' roll," reads the complaint letter by Kuwani.

He wants to be declared the winner of the fresh presidential elections, unopposed.

"Unless legally proven or directed otherwise, Peter Sinosi, Driver Kuwani is the sole candidate who fully adopted the MSCA consequential directions and recommendations for the presidential election.

"The presidential candidature of Dr Lazarous Chakwera and Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika are products of reorganisation as they do not bear resemblance to a candidate presented to voters on 21 May 2019... and are a fraud," he argued and called on MEC to nullify their candidature.

Addressing journalists in Blantyre Wednesday morning, MEC chairperson Justice Dr Chifundo Kachale said the commission will respond to Kuwani's complaint by close of business today.

"I won't comment much because we are handling this issue," he said.

On the same note, Kachale also briefed the nation that, as of today, they have successfully resolved four complaints--two from Tonse Alliance and two from DPP/UDF Alliance.

