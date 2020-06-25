Uganda Registers 16 New COVID-19 Cases

25 June 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)

The Ministry of Health has confirmed 16 new COVID-19 cases from 3,455 samples tested on Wednesday June, 24, bringing the total number of cases to 821.

Five new cases were among 1,626 samples tested from Point, of Entry while 11 were among 1,829 samples of alerts and contacts. All confirmed cases are Ugandans.

Five of the confirmed cases are truck drivers (four arrived from South Sudan via Elegu, while one arrived from Kenya via Busla Point of Entry.

11 of the confirmed cases are alerts and contacts to previously confirmed cases (four from Kyotera, four from Ammo, one from Tororo, one from Kakumiro and one from Luwero district).

A total of seven foreign truck drivers (four Kenyans, two Tanzanians and one Burundian) tested positive for COVID-19 and were handed over to their respective country of origin, according to the director general of Health Services at the ministry 0f health, Dr Henry Mwebesa.

Uganda has registered a total of 731 COVID-19 recoveries and to-date, no COVID-19 related death has been recorded.

