Uganda: UPDF Commander, Soldier Who Shot Lay Reader Dead Arrested

25 June 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)

A Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) commander and the soldier who shot the Church lay reader in Kasese District in western Uganda have been arrested.

UPDF spokesperson Brig Richard Karemiire Thursday that the duo were arrested on Wednesday and will appear in the military court as soon as investigations are complete.

"The UPDF highly regrets the incident and extends its deepest sympathy and condolences to the bereaved family," Mr Karemiire tweeted.

Benon Nsimenta who has been a lay reader at Kogere Archdeaconry, South Rwenzori, was shot dead at around 6.00am on Wednesday at Karungibate in Hima town council.

The widow Ms Allen Musimenta, said that she was riding with her husband on a motorcycle heading to the garden in Kanamba village, Karusandara sub-county in Kasese District before they met soldiers at Karungibati along Hima-Kasese road.

"The UPDF soldiers who were standing on both sides of the road stopped us and before they could talk to us, I saw one of them crossing the road from one side before opening fire at my husband. The motorcycle lost control before my husband and I fell down as he bled profusely. He was shot in the neck," Ms Musimenta recounted.

The deceased, a father of eight, was to be ordained Reverend in November this year, according to Ms Musimenta.

