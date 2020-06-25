Zimbabwe: Local Caddies Feel Neglected

25 June 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Takudzwa Chitsiga

Unlike on the Asian Tour, where caddies are being covered through a Covid-19 fundraising initiative, local caddies have nothing to put a smile on their faces.

The Zimbabwe Golf Association have suggested they will apply for their registered members to, at least, work on a rotational basis as golfers are struggling to have ball spotters and caddies.

Asian Tour caddies will benefit from a fundraising initiative set up by their counterparts from the European Tour.

Sunshine Tour caddies are also set to benefit.

But, for the local caddies, everything looks gloomy.

Paddington Muchenje, a Chapman Golf Club caddie, said they were not being considered in such tough times.

"We have been through a lot and we are being sidelined, it's a concern for most of us," said Muchenje.

"Ever since the lockdown, we cannot look after our families and we are worried that there is no light at the end of the tunnel.

"Our plight is never taken into consideration.

"The golfers need us as much as we need them and we are ready to take the necessary procedures to return to work.

"There is a lot at stake and, leaving us out, will not help the nation as we need to help produce top players who will conquer the word in the near future."

About £28 000 is being raised to support the caddies on the Asian and Sunshine Tours by their European counterparts.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
New Aviation Rules as Kenya Flights Take Off
Time Running Out for Compromise Over Ethiopia's Nile Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.