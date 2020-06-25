Zimbabwe: Local Caddies Feel Neglected

Unlike on the Asian Tour, where caddies are being covered through a Covid-19 fundraising initiative, local caddies have nothing to put a smile on their faces.

The Zimbabwe Golf Association have suggested they will apply for their registered members to, at least, work on a rotational basis as golfers are struggling to have ball spotters and caddies.

Asian Tour caddies will benefit from a fundraising initiative set up by their counterparts from the European Tour.

Sunshine Tour caddies are also set to benefit.

But, for the local caddies, everything looks gloomy.

Paddington Muchenje, a Chapman Golf Club caddie, said they were not being considered in such tough times.

"We have been through a lot and we are being sidelined, it's a concern for most of us," said Muchenje.

"Ever since the lockdown, we cannot look after our families and we are worried that there is no light at the end of the tunnel.

"Our plight is never taken into consideration.

"The golfers need us as much as we need them and we are ready to take the necessary procedures to return to work.

"There is a lot at stake and, leaving us out, will not help the nation as we need to help produce top players who will conquer the word in the near future."

About £28 000 is being raised to support the caddies on the Asian and Sunshine Tours by their European counterparts.