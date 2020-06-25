Kenya: Embu Police Shoot, Kill Man Who Stole Tyre From Government Offices

25 June 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By George Munene

Police in Embu have shot and killed a man suspected to have sneaked into Eastern region headquarters and stole a car tyre.

The suspect is said to have forced his way into the headquarters in Embu town on Wednesday night and took one tyre which was outside a store.

But as he was walking away with his loot, one of the officers on duty spotted him and ordered him to surrender but he allegedly defied and took off.

It was then that the officer opened fire, killing the suspect on the spot.

SUSPECT NOT IDENTIFIED

The body of the suspect, who is yet to be identified, was later collected and taken to Embu Referral Hospital mortuary.

Embu County Police Commander Daniel Rukunga confirmed that the suspect was fatally shot but said investigations had commenced.

"Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations are piecing up information with a view to establishing the truth of the matter," he said.

A police officer at the headquarters who sought anonymity said tyres had been disappearing from the area without the knowledge of the administrators.

"Nine tyres had been stolen until on Wednesday night when the thief was caught red-handed and killed," the officer said.

The officer explained that there were 12 tyres which had been placed outside the store but only three remained.

"The tyres had been disappearing one by one, an issue which raised concerns among our seniors," the officer said.

