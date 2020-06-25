Kenya: Detectives Arrest Nine Car Break-in Suspects in Mombasa, Seize Drugs

Police in Mombasa are holding nine people who are suspected to be behind a car break-in syndicate in the coastal city.

The suspects, aged between 21 and 30 years, were arrested Thursday morning from an apartment in Nyali suburb.

The youths were nabbed after a raid by police officers at the Furaha apartments at around 2am.

Drugs including bhang, shisha, miraa and alcohol were found in the house where the suspects had converged in what was seen as a house party.

MONEY FOUND

Sh100, 000 which was in 1,000 shillings notes was also recovered from the suspects.

Two women were among the nine suspects who were taken to Nyali police station.

Nyali Sub-County Police Commander Daniel Masaba said three vehicles believed to have been stolen were also found in the parking yard of the apartment.

The vehicles are a Toyota Allion, a Toyota Mark X and a Nissan Note which the suspects are believed to be using for escape after stealing from people's cars.

Addressing journalists at the Nyali Police Station, Mr Masaba said the suspects' modus operandi involves the criminals targeting people who come from banks.

"They break into cars and steal from them. We are currently probing the ownership of these vehicles that we have found in their possession," he said.

Mr Masaba said police had earlier on received information about the group and started tracking it, leading to the arrests.