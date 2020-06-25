Ghana: Driver Defrauds Public Servant of Gh¢82,000

25 June 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi

A driver, who allegedly swindle a public servant of GH¢82,000, has been arrested by the police at Kaneshie, in Accra, on Tuesday.

Paul Kwabena Anum, 38, suspect, and an accomplice believed to belong to a syndicate, were reported to have put an advert on Tonaton.com, an online marketing platform for purchase of a car, and later duped their victim (name withheld) an auditor of the money.

The Kaneshie Divisional Police Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Edward Faakye-Kumi, who disclosed these to the Ghanaian Times, in Accra, yesterday Anum, said suspect was in the custody of the police assisting in investigation,

He said Anum and the accomplice place the advert and contact numbers for the sale of vehicle, and the victim, who lives in the Northern Region, called the suspects and they arranged to meet for car sale transaction in Accra.

ACP Faakye-Kumi said the victim agreed to buy the car at GH¢82,000, and he met suspect and accomplice on Tuesday at a bank for the transaction.

The Police Commander said after the money was paid to the leader of the gang, who is on the run, he gave him passport pictures, photocopy passport picture and a car key.

ACP Faakye-Kumi said the leader of the gang asked Anum to show the victim where the car was parked.

ACP Faakye-Kumi said on their way for the suppose car, Anum took to his heels and was chased by the victim and with help of some traders the suspect was arrested, but leader of the gang was nowhere to be found.

He said there had been two reports of similar modus within the past two weeks, and appealed to the public to beware of fraudsters, and to do due diligence on online marketing firms before engaging them in business transactions.

