Ghana: Comply With Safety Protocols to Stop COVID-19 Spread--Dr Aboagye

The rate of COVID-19 spread is now dependent on how the citizenry adhere to safety protocols, the Director of Health Promotion at Ghana Health Service, Dr Dacosta Aboagye has said.

According to him, if the public complied with the preventive measures, including mandatory wearing of face mask, regular hand washing and observing social distancing, the case counts should reduce significantly.

In a statement released on Tuesday he said; "Complying with the non-pharmaceutical measures will reduce the rate of Ghana's infection and deaths substantially.

"If we are all wearing our facemask properly and keeping it clean at all times, for example, we protect ourselves, our family, our community, and our country"

According to Dr Aboagye, although the surgical face masks, N95 and cloth nose masks were good, they should be used concurrently with other preventive etiquettes.

He urged Ghanaians to change their behaviour and embrace the new normal.

Ghana's confirmed case count of COVID-19 as of yesterday was 15,013 with 11,078 recoveries and 95 deaths.