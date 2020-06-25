Ghana: Ho Traders Unhappy About Allocation of Market Stalls

25 June 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Alberto Mario Noretti, Ho

Ho — The Ho Central Market Traders Association has raised red flag over the allocation of market stalls in the newly constructed market, describing the processes as fraudulent and politically motivated.

They have, therefore, appealed to the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development (MLGRD), to intervene and ensure that fairness prevailed in the process of allocation.

Addressing a news conference in Ho, yesterday, the Assistant Market Queen of Ho, Madam Christine Fansey, said the traders would be left with no option than to hit the streets if nothing was done about the situation.

"We shall take to the streets naked in a protest against the injustice inflicted on us by the assembly if nothing is done about the situation," she added.

Madam Fansey said the construction of the new market was at the instance of the association, which had membership of 4,800, in 2012.

She claimed the New Patriotic Party, which was then in opposition, vehemently campaigned against the project, describing it as a 'ghost project' aimed at soliciting votes from people.

Madam Fansey said "Now, the assembly has denied us many stalls in the market and rather allocated them on 'sellers-on-protocol' basis to affluent entrepreneurs who are not even sellers in the Ho Central Market."

The Assistant Market Queen sought to know why the 'Prophets of Doom' of the Ho Central Market project were now sharing the market stalls to their political party members, families and friends.

According to her, previous engagements between the association and the assembly on the issue yielded no positive results.

"We feel cheated, marginalised and traumatised by this state of affair," Madam Fansey added.

She said that apart from going naked on the streets, members of the association would also stop paying market tolls if the MLGRD failed to intervene in the matter in five days.

Madam Fansey warned that the unmerited allocation of the markets stalls was set to the turn the Ho Central Market into a white elephant, "because we will not stand aside and look on unconcerned while this happens."

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
New Aviation Rules as Kenya Flights Take Off
Time Running Out for Compromise Over Ethiopia's Nile Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.