Ghana's COVID-19 Cases Now 15,013 ... Death Toll Rises to 95

25 June 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Francis Ntow

Ghana's case of the Corona virus disease (COVID-19), has increased to 15,013 after the Ghana Health Service (GHS) confirmed 445 new cases yesterday.

As at Wednesday, June 24, there were 11,078 recovered patients and 3,840 active cases, while the number of death still remained 95.

Most of the newly recorded cases were from the Greater Accra Region which continues to lead the regional case count, adding 824 to its previous figure of 8,407, to push its current confirmed cases to 8,691.

While the cases in the Ashanti Region had increased to 2,915, that of the Western Region had also gone up to 1,213.

In the Central Region, the number of COVID-19 cases had reached 798, while the cases in the Eastern Region stood at 407.

Meanwhile, in the Volta, Upper East and Oti regions, 407, 321, and 105 cases had been recorded respectively.

In the Oti Region, a total of 105 COVID-19 cases had been recorded, as 92 cases had also been confirmed in the Western North Region, with the Northern Region having confirmed 77 cases.

A total of 103 cases comprised of 38 from the Savannah, 35 from the Bono and another 35 from the Upper West Region had been recorded in those regions.

Whereas the Ahafo Region's cases were eight that of the North East Region was four, with the remaining three of the 15,013 being recorded from the Bono East Region.

Out of the total number of cases confirmed, 59% were males, while the remaining 41% were females.

However, the Director General of the GHS, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye had announced yesterday that the country's COVID-19 recovery rate had reached 75 per cent.

