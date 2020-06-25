Ghana: Tema Metropolitan Assembly Collects Gh¢35,390,234 Revenue

25 June 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Godfred Blay Gibbah

Tema — The Chief Executive Officer of Tema Metropolitan Assembley (TMA), Mr Felix Mensah Nii Anang-La, has disclosed that the assembly recorded 18 per cent growth in revenue generation in the 2019 fiscal year.

This, according to him, was due to the deployment of robust revenue mobilisation techniques.

Addressing the first ordinary meeting of the first session of the 8th assembly here yesterday, Mr Anang-La said the assembly raked in revenue of GH¢35,390,234.44 out of a budget of GH¢44,495,142.72.

He explained that money collected was made up of internally generated funds of GH¢23,292,321.49 and Government of Ghana grants and other transfers amounting to GH¢12,097,912.95.

Mr Anang-La said the assembly incurred an expenditure of GH¢35,703,387.62 on programmes and projects within the same period.

He said to boost revenue mobilisation, the assembly would introduce mobile money payment system.

He warned against the erection of structures without permits and hinted that the assembly would take steps to rid the area of slums.

Mr Anang-La commended the metropolitan security committee for helping to reduce the crime rate in the area, and indicated that the security personnel would intensify patrols in communities and highways, to keep the metropolis safe.

On health, he said records from the Tema General Hospital showed that upper respiratory tract infection, acute ear infections, skin infections and gynecological conditions were among the top 10 outpatient department conditions.

"The Assembly and the Department of Health Services have instituted measures to reduce the impact of these diseases in 2020. These include reduction of maternal mortality through capacity building in managing pregnancy induced hypertension, malaria and upper respiratory tract infection and equip five CHPS compounds with the needed logistics to provide healthcare at the community level," Mr Anang-La said.

He said 80 per cent of refuse generated in the metropolis was evacuated to land fill sites.

Mr Anang-La said the assembly was implementing plans to register waste service providers, inspect selected premises, increase awareness on hygienic practices, scale up screening of food vendors and enforce sanitation by-laws.

He thanked individuals and organisations that supported the TMA Covid-19 Response Team to prevent the spread of the virus.

The Tema Metropolitan Officer of the Electoral Commission, Manase Ofosuhene Asante, outlined the programme for registration of voters in the Tema Metropolis from June 30, 2020 to August 6, 2020.

He said the programme to be executed in five phases would cover all the 268 polling stations in the Tema Metropolis.

Mr Asante urged all Ghanaians aged 18 and above and of sound mind to visit their respective polling stations and register.

He said a registration centre (District Registration Centre) would be set up at the district electoral office to cater for the needs of vulnerable people.

Mr Asante advised all visitors to polling registration centres to follow hygiene protocols being rolled out by the EC, to prevent COVID-19 infections.

