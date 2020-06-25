Ghana: 2 Ministers Admitted At UGMC ... ATU Confirms COVID-19 Case

The Ministry of Education has confirmed that the sector Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh has been detained at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) where he was tested for COVID-19.

Though the result was yet to come out, there are speculations that the minister had contracted the virus.

A statement signed and issued in Accra yesterday by the Press Secretary to the Minister, Mr Rodney Nkrumah-Boateng said even though the minister conducted series of test which proved negative prior to attending the just ended parliamentary primaries of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), he returned to Accra not feeling well.

As a result Dr Prempeh went back to the UGMC for further test and was detained pending the result of the test.

"Following his return to Accra, he still felt unwell and decided to check himself in for further tests, including a second test for COVID-19," the statement noted.

"Although the results are not out, he has been detained at the UGMC as a precautionary measure for further observation due to his condition," the statement added.

Similarly, the office of the Minister of Regional Reorganisation and Development Mr Dan Kweku Botwe has confirmed that he has also been admitted at the same facility.

A statement signed by Mr Botwe himself said "This is to inform the general public that I am currently on admission at the University of Ghana Medical Centre upon feeling unwell earlier this week.

I have therefore undertaken several tests including tests for COVID-19 and await results."

In a related development, the Accra Technical University (ATU) has confirmed its first case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The confirmation of the COVID-19 case at the university comes less than two weeks after tertiary institutions in the country were reopened for academic work.

A statement issued by the directorate of Public Relations of the institute said the infected person was, a National Service Personnel with the Academic Department.

It said the person tested positive for the disease on Sunday, June 21, after showing symptoms of the COVID-19, including, fever, headache and runny nose.

The statement added that, contact tracing had commenced while, samples of colleagues who came into contact with the victim had since been taken for testing.

"Six colleagues who came into contact with the confirmed COVID-19 patient, have been counselled, re-assured and their samples taken for laboratory testing," the statement said.

However, the statement said the patient was in isolation at a medical facility and responding to treatment.

The medical staff of the university has also reached out to contacts of the infected person and providing the needed assistance to them the statement furthered.

Prior to reopening of tertiary institutions across the country, essential services providers at the university were taken through intensive sensitisation on the COVID-19 pandemic by officials from the University Clinic.

The exercise was in line with measures to ensure the safety of staff in performing their administrative roles.