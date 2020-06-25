Ghana: 2 Grabbed in Connection With Demolition of Building Situated At Nigerian High C'ssion

25 June 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi

Two people have been arrested by the police in connection with the demolition of a building under construction on the premises of the Nigerian High Commission, in Accra, last weekend.

The suspects (names withheld), were apprehended by the police on Monday, in Accra, according to the Head of Public Relations of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Juliana Obeng.

She told the Ghanaian Times, yesterday, that the suspects, involved in the act, have been charged with the offences of conspiracy to commit crime with unlawful entry and causing unlawful damage contrary to sections 23(1),152 and 172(Ib)respectively of the Criminal and other Offences Act 1960(Act).

DSP Obeng said suspects would appear in court soon.

When contacted on the case, the traditional council declined comment to the media, but indicated that members were currently having series of meetings on the way forward.

It would be recalled that the Ghanaian Times in the Tuesday, June 23, 2020 issue, reported that armed men with bulldozers demolished the uncompleted apartments, which were being constructed to house staff and visiting diplomats to the Nigerian High Commission, at the West Ridge in Accra.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has since condemned the incident, and apologised to the Nigerian High Commission citing diplomat concerns.

