Ghana: Compilation of New Voter's Register - EC Holds Crunch Meeting With Political Parties

25 June 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Jonathan Donkor

The Electoral Commission (EC) yesterday held a crunch meeting with the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) and other stakeholders on the upcoming voter registration exercise.

The meeting, held under heavy security for more than two hours, aimed at updating participants on the programme for the exercise scheduled to begin later this month.

Key amongst the issues discussed were clustering of five polling station into one registration centre and other strategies to be deployed to ensure that all voters are registered within the 38 days.

The voter registration exercise starts from June 30 and ends on August 8, 2020.

The meeting was attended by about 50 representatives of political parties and stakeholders including; the National Democratic Congress (NDC) which boycotted the previous IPAC meetings and the People's National Convention (PNC) which walked out in the last meeting.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP), Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), Progressive People's Party (PPP), United Front Party (UFP) and Convention People's Party (CPP) were also represented.

The Chairman of the PNC, Bernard Mornah told journalist on the sidelines that he was unimpressed with the guidelines presented by the EC as it would disenfranchise many eligible voters.

He explained that the EC said it would spend about seven minutes on a person and register an average of 100 voters per day at one registration centre but with the clustering of five polling stations, which have more than 800 voters each, it would not be possible to register all eligible voters within the proposed six days.

"This is the most illogical meeting and presentation I have observed by the Electoral Commission. Clearly it appears that the EC does not know the head and tail of what it is doing", he said.

The NDC's Director of Special Duties, Bede Ziedeng, in an interview, described the meeting as peaceful but added that there were still some lingering issues with the programme presented by EC.

One of the issues, he said was that the 6,000 registration centres that had been put into clusters may not be enough to finish the registration in six days in each cluster.

"At the end of the day, we said, well, the sweetness of the pudding is in the eating. They are the people who say they will do it so we will watch and see how it starts", he said,

Asked if the party would participate in the registration exercise, he said it would analyse the issues discussed at the meeting and other related issues and take a decision later.

The General Secretary of the NPP, John Buadu, who had few words to describe the meeting, said it was a successful one.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
New Aviation Rules as Kenya Flights Take Off
Time Running Out for Compromise Over Ethiopia's Nile Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.