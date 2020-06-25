Ghana: CBG Donates Medical Equipment to Ministry of Health

Consolidated Bank has donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and some medical supplies to the Ministry of Health (MoH) in line with its commitment to help Ghana combat COVID-19.

Items donated included a set of protective gowns, Intensive Care Unit patient monitoring system, bedside patients monitor and Veronica buckets with metal stands.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Managing Director (MD) of Consolidated Bank Ghana, Daniel Wilson Addo, said the donation formed part of the bank's commitment to help the country combat COVID-19.

"The donation is one of the many initiatives from CBG as part of our commitment to help the country combat this global pandemic. As a business, our remit goes beyond just making profits and it is our belief that through our numerous support and activities, we will be fulfilling our mandate to stand with the people of Ghana within these frustrating times."

He added that, "We value the role that government has played in tackling the Coronavirus in the country. The tremendous recovery stories have been very encouraging, and this is the reason we have swiftly moved in to support government equip institutions with PPEs and other essential medical supplies".

He stressed that since the outbreak of Coronavirus in Ghana, the bank had donated to the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR) and the COVID-19 National Trust Fund.

Additionally, the CBG MD said the bank had donated food items to about 2,000 people in some communities in Greater Accra and Ashanti Regions during the lockdown.

"CBG is not only supporting the health sector, but also customers, by subsidising the cost of using electronic payment channels and other CBG digital banking products to help mitigate the economic impact of COVID-19 on customers," Mr Addo said.

He said: "The bank has also reduced its lending rate by two per cent on all qualifying loans for individuals and businesses. We will continue to support the fight against this pandemic with unique initiatives that address the country's specific needs."

Receiving the items, the Acting Chief Director of the MoH, Mr Kwabena Boadu Oku-Afari expressed appreciation to CBG for its support and commended the bank for the massive contribution to help the country in the fight against COVID-19.