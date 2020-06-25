Kenya: Media Council Writes to Mandera Governor Over Journalists' Woes

The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) has written to Mandera Governor Ali Roba over complaints of harassment of journalists and denial of access to county government events and information.

In a letter dated June 22, 2020, MCK Chief Executive Officer David Omwoyo cautioned Mr Roba against any further action that could potentially harm the rights of the journalists.

The second term governor has been advised to pursue alternative dispute resolution mechanisms with a view to restoring the journalists' right to access information as spelt out in Article 34 and 35 of the Constitution.

"The media council is in receipt of complaints from Mandera Journalists Association to the effect that on June 18, 2020, the office of the governor locked out several journalists based in the county from accessing a pubic function on the Building Bridges Initiative.," Mr Omwoyo says in the letter to the governor.

JOURNALISTS FROM NAIROBI

On the fateful day, Governor Roba and his entourage landed in Mandera with a battery of journalists from Nairobi only to instruct police to remove locally-based reporters out of the event.

The Mandera-based journalist found themselves on the wrong side of the governor after they reported on "bad food" that the county government was distributing to locals to cushion them against the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The MCK CEO stated that the council is aware of allegations that journalists in Mandera have been having challenges accessing the office of the governor and other county officials whenever seeking information on various issues.

"By way of this letter, the council protests in the strongest terms possible the act of blocking journalists from public events and denial of information which they are entitled to in executing of their duties," reads the letter.

The letter is copied to Ms Lucy Ndung'u, the commissioner in-charge of access to information at the Commission for Administrative Justice.

ACTIVISTS

It is not only journalists who are on the receiving end in Mandera County. Local activists and artistes have also reported harassment from Governor Roba's administration.

Mr Ahmed Gabow, a poet based in Mandera town, was locked up in police cells on Tuesday after a poem he recited on the gains and failures of the county government in the past eight years was widely shared on social media.

"Governor Roba is the complainant and after he records a statement with us then we shall formally charge the suspect in court," said a police source.

When reached, Mandera East DCIO Samson Muniko denied holding any suspect under the governor's instructions.

"I am not aware of that but it could be by the regular police or the National Intelligence Service officers," said Mr Muniko.

But Mandera East Sub-County Police Commander Erick Ngetich confirmed the arrest of the poet by DCI officers, contradicting Mr Muniko's statement.

The Nation made several phone calls to Governor Roba Thursday morning to seek his comment on the letter by MCK but they were not picked,