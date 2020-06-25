South Sudan: Japan Donates U.S.$2.2 Million to Fight Locust Invasion in South Sudan

25 June 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By David Mayen

The Japanese government has donated $2.2 million to the fight against locust invasion in South Sudan.

In a statement on Wednesday, Japan's Foreign Ministry said the funds are meant to mitigate damage caused by the desert locusts.

"In South Sudan, there are concerns that the country will face serious food crisis due to the locusts damage in addition to the damage caused by the flood since last year. It is expected that provision of relief assistance will improve nutritional condition of approximately 49,900 people," read the statement.

Sudan will also receive $1.7 million grant aid while Uganda will get $600,000.

A swarm of crop-eating locusts descended on South Sudan's Magwi County, bordering Uganda in February, according to then Agriculture and Food Security minister Onyoti Adigo.

In response, the country representative of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation said the institution immediately placed together 1,000 back sprayers to counter the invasion.

Late in February, the US announced $8 million to support regional operations to control locusts in Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: East African

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
New Aviation Rules as Kenya Flights Take Off
Time Running Out for Compromise Over Ethiopia's Nile Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.