Zambia: Anti-Graft Commission Arrests Zambia Health Minister

25 June 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By Michael Chawe

Zambia's anti-graft authority Wednesday arrested Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya on corruption allegations.

The Anti-Corruption Commission said it arrested Dr Chilufya for being in possession of proceeds of crime.

"Dr Chilufya... was arrested today (Wednesday) and charged with four counts of possession of property reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime," the Commission's spokesman Jonathan Siame said.

Dr Chilufya was released on bond and is expected to appear before the Lusaka Magistrates Court on July 9.

Anti-corruption campaigners are now calling for Dr Chilufya to step aside from his role as minister to allow for investigations.

"It's either he steps down to save his dignity or the appointing authority must act," political commentator McDonald Chipenzi said.

Last year, the Lusaka Magistrates Court found Housing and Infrastructure Minister Ronald Chitotela with no case to answer after he was arrested for similar offences.

Mr Chitotela stayed in office while being investigated until the court process was concluded.

