Kenya: Nairobi Assembly Seeks DCI Probe Into Grabbing of Prime City Plots

The Nairobi County Assembly now wants the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to investigate the grabbing of four parcels of public land by private developers.

This is after a report by the assembly's Public Investments Committee (PIC) revealed that the land belonging to the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NCWSC) had been grabbed by private developers colluding with unscrupulous officials of the water company.

The parcels in question belong to the Loresho Water Reservoir, Kariobangi North sewerage and treatment works, Ruiru dam and a water booster station located off Kabete Road meant for the expansion, storage, and water and sewerage treatment works.

"The managing director of Nairobi Water Company is directed by the committee to do a letter to the DCI and EACC for thorough investigations within thirty days and the officers who were alleged to have colluded with the land grabbers be investigated and charged before a court of law," read the report adopted by ward reps on Tuesday.

LAND ALLOCATED TO GROUPS

The report revealed that the Kariobangi North sewerage and treatment works land has been allocated to several groups, including Kariobangi Sewerage Farmers Self-Help Group, Provincial Administration (chief's camp), Our Lady of Fatima Secondary School, Alice Nursing Homes and Kariobangi Catholic Church for construction of a polytechnic.

This happened though records on the allocation, survey and subdivision of the land were not provided for audit review, making it difficult to verify the purported subdivision and allocation.

The Loresho Water Reservoir (Nairobi block 90/587) land has also been subdivided into six portions, with five of them subsequently transferred and issued out to new owners irregularly as the original block of land was reserved for future water works expansion.

STRUCTURES PUT UP

The Ruiru Dam-Kabete Pipeline transmission land has also been encroached on at Good Shepherd and Kiangima, with structures under construction on top of water pipes used for the transmission.

The committee, chaired by Mr Stazo Omung'ala, observed that a complaint had been lodged by Nairobi Water in June 2007 concerning the encroachment on Booster Station 2, which sits on a parcel of land off Kabete Road. However, records of the land have still not been provided for audit review.

Appearing before PIC, NCWSC managing director Nahashon Muguna said he had written to and appeared before the National Land Commission (NLC) seeking the repossession of the grabbed parcels.

"The company continues to pursue the issue with NLC, the county government and the regulator," Mr Muguna told the committee.