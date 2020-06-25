South Africa: City of Cape Town Warns Residents of Scammers Posing As Electricity Officials

25 June 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Cebelihle Mthethwa

The City of Cape has warned residents that bogus City officials are going door to door, dressed in municipal clothing and carrying some form of identification.

But the City says the bogus officials, who claim to be City electricity personnel, are criminals who are trying to gain access to people's homes.

According to the City, they tell residents that electricity infrastructure, including meters, need to be checked.

While one scammer talks to the resident, another steals small, personal items.

It is alleged that they are targeting elderly residents.

"The City does not have members of staff going door to door to check on infrastructure without an appointment," it said in a statement.

Residents have been advised to ask to check the official identification card before allowing anyone onto their property.

The City has urged residents to report suspicious behaviour to the City's law enforcement agencies or fraud hotline on 0800 323 130, or to the South African Police Service.

