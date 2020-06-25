South Africa: 'Find Amazing Everywhere' in Reimagined National Arts Festival

analysis

Culture highlight fully digitises the lineup for the first time in the event's storied history.

Raising its online curtain today for "11 Days of Amazing", the 2020 Virtual National Arts Festival (vNAF) is the annual showcase's answer to the lockdown challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Normally the event heats up the otherwise sleepy town of Makhanda in the Eastern Cape with a red carpet of local arts luminaries and new talent each bone-chilling June and July. This year, festival-goers can access the complete bill through the historical festival's virtual stage instead.

"These daily programmes will consist of prerecorded performances (theatre, music, dance), films, live broadcasts, visual art 'walkabouts', workshops, and more," the organisers said on the festival website. "These programmes have been carefully curated around a theme; the preamble to each day's programme will provide the framework for that day's offerings."

Launch day kicks off with a head-spinning variety of genres through the festival's dedicated website portal.

Not to be missed is a global coup for a local festival: the world premiere of the magisterial Steven Berkoff's Nixon in Agony, an audio drama about a US president teetering on the edge of madness while facing impeachment. Other first-day highlights...