South Africa: Day of Destiny - When Ramaphosa Took Power

analysis

Oscar van Heerden had an insider's view of the ANC's Nasrec conference. In a Daily Maverick webinar, he explained how he had doubted the CR17 campaign would win and how President Cyril Ramaphosa's opponents need to fight back.

Standing inside a hall at Johannesburg's Nasrec Expo Centre at the ANC's 54th national conference on 18 December 2017, Oscar van Heerden didn't think Cyril Ramaphosa was going to win.

Van Heerden, a Daily Maverick columnist, Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflections fellow, and ANC member, attended the conference as part of the resolutions drafting team.

While the ANC limited the media's access to delegates, Van Heerden's role at the conference and experience as an activist allowed him an insider's view.

Speaking in a Daily Maverick webinar on Wednesday about his recently released book, Two Minutes to Midnight: Will Ramaphosa's ANC Survive?, he described the context going into the conference - Jacob Zuma had been leading the party for 10 years; the ANC had splintered with the formations of COPE and the EFF; factionalism was rife; State Capture had been exposed.

"It all culminated at a point where at Nasrec many of us in the ANC were basically saying, 'This is it,' "...