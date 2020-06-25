South Africa: City of Joburg Shuts Sandton Licensing Centre After Staffer Tests Positive

25 June 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sesona Ngqakamba

Services at the Sandton licensing centre have been suspended after an employee tested positive for Covid-19.

According to the City of Johannesburg's Public Safety Department, services were suspended from Wednesday to Sunday.

The employee who tested positive is stationed at the bulk licensing unit and is currently in self-isolation at home.

As a precautionary measure, the building will be deep cleaned and disinfected.

In a statement, MMC for Public Safety Mally Mokoena said staffers at all units have been sent for screening and that those who had direct contact with the employee would undergo testing while in self-quarantine.

Mokoena also encouraged employees to continue taking preventative measures.

"We wish the affected employee and the family well during this difficult time. The well-being of our staff, especially those on the front line, is our greatest concern. As such, we will continue to ensure that all the requisite measures and practices for the protection of our employees are in place at all times," Mokoena said.

Various schools and departments and companies across South Africa have had to shut their doors following reports of positive cases.

As of Wednesday, there were 111 796 cases and 2 205 deaths nationally, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in his daily report.

Gauteng ranks third in the country with 26 156 cases.

News24 reported on Wednesday that the Gauteng health department was monitoring cases at mental health institutions after three department and contract facilities recorded multiple cases.

As of Tuesday, out of the 699 mental healthcare users at Weskoppies Hospital, 19 tested positive for the virus and five were awaiting results. There were 675 who tested negative.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

