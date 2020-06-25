South Africa: SA Author to Sue LA Police After Being Shot During Protest

analysis

What started as a peaceful protest for Bradley Steyn ended up with him having emergency surgery on a ruptured testicle after he was shot with rubber bullets by police. The former MK operative told Daily Maverick his story.

South African author, anti-apartheid activist and security expert Bradley Steyn is based in Los Angeles in the US. On 30 May, he was attending a Black Lives Matter protest in Fairfield District, Los Angeles. Steyn got into a kerfuffel with members of the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) when he got between them and some teenagers the police were chasing. He was beaten by the police and shot in the scrotum with a rubber bullet at close range. On Thursday 25 June, he starts legal action against the LAPD.

Steyn first spoke to Daily Maverick at the beginning of June, a few days after he got out of hospital.

"They saved 40% of my left testicle. I'm in so much pain. I have been shot twice and got stabbed once, but this is the worst pain I have ever experienced."

Steyn has a long history with activism and bullets. Born in 1971, he grew up just outside Pretoria...