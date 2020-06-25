Mozambique: A Further Five COVID-19 Cases Diagnosed

Maputo — Mozambique's National Director of Public Health, Rosa Marlene, on Wednesday announced that a further five cases of the Covid-19 respiratory disease have been diagnosed, bringing the total in the country to 762, since the first case was diagnosed on 22 March.

Speaking in Maputo at the Ministry of Health's daily press conference on the Covid-19 situation, Marlene said that to date 25,466 people have been tested, 404 of them in the previous 24 hours. Of the samples tested, 114 were from Maputo City, 104 from Cabo Delgado, 82 from Manica, 67 from Sofala, 23 from Tete and 14 from Maputo province.

399 of these samples were negative and the remaining four tested positive for Covid-19. All five of these new cases are Mozambicans, and two of them are children under the age of 15.

Four are from Pemba, the capital of Cabo Delgado province, and the fifth is from Maputo city. All were detected through testing the contacts of people already known to be positive for Covid-19. Following standard Health Ministry procedure, the five new cases have been placed in home isolation, and staff are tracing their contacts.

Marlene said the number of Covid-19 patients hospitalized in isolation wards has risen to 11 - six in Nampula, three in Maputo city, one in Sofala and one in Gaza.

She added that, in the previous 24 hours, a further 14 people have made a full recovery from Covid-19. Eight of them are in Maputo City, five in Cabo Delgado and one in Maputo province. The total number of people who have recovered from the disease now stands at 220.

As of Wednesday, the number of positive Covid-19 cases, broken down by province, was as follows: Nampula, 235; Cabo Delgado, 232; Maputo City, 134; Maputo province, 83; Tete, 23; Sofala, 16; Inhambane, 13; Niassa, 11; Zambezia, seven; Gaza, five; Manica, three.

Mozambique's basic Covid-19 statistics now stand at: 762 confirmed cases, of whom 220 have made a full recovery, and 536 are active cases. Six Covid-19 patients have died, five from the disease and one from other, unrelated causes.

485 (64 per cent) of the cases are men or boys, and 277 are women or girls. 695 (91 per cent) are Mozambican citizens and 67 are foreigners.