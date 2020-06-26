Nigeria: Solution17 Finalists to Pitch Climate Change Ideas to Buhari

The 17 finalists of the ongoing Solution17 for Climate Action in Nigeria will pitch their ideas to the Senior Special Assistant to the President Muhammadu Buhari on Sustainable Development Goals, Friday June 26. The event which will be virtual will see the finalists present their ideas, solutions and implementation stages to Mrs Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, to tackle climate change.

Climate change is one of the goals listed on the SDGs and Creative Youth Community Development Initiative (CYCDI) is at the forefront of promoting actions that will make our environment livable through the Solution17 Climate Action in Covenant University project. In partnership with Covenant University and THISDAY Group, the search for creative youths who will drive this global movement with innovative ideas and solutions began in February. The 17 finalists were unveiled in a two-day virtual live event on June 2 and 3 themed 'Global Movement Against Climate Change Crisis in Nigeria: Time For Nature, Pitch For Climate Change'. Some of the project ideas to be tackled include 'ReTree Reforestation Project', 'The GreenHouse Sink', 'Pet City Bricks', 'The Green MarketPlace', 'A Victory To Biogas', 'Global Trackable Trees' and The Waste Action', 'The Benefits of working for Nature,' and 'Building Eco-Friendly Generation Through Gamification'

Each finalist will present their ideas to the SSA who will also deliver a keynote speech while Senior Economic Adviser, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Dr. Amarakoon Bandara will charge them on their role in the actualization of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The founder of CYCDI-Solution17, Foluke Michael and Editor-at-Large, THISDAY Newspaper and Executive Director, THISDAY CONFERENCES, Ayo Arowolo will discuss the scope of the project and lessons learnt from the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

The project outcome will be unveiled later in the year at the 'African Youth Summit in Covenant University', a youth dialogue for global cooperation on 'The Future We Want' to commemorate the United Nations 75th anniversary.