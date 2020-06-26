Rwanda: 'I Am Open to New Offers' - Free Agent Usengimana

Faustin Usengimana has said that he is open to offers - from local teams or elsewhere - after finishing his one-year spell with Zambian side Buildon FC in February.

The former Rayon Sports defender has been linked with a move back to the Blues, a side he won two Rwanda Premier League titles with, before joining Buildon in March 2019.

Usengimana, 26, however, declines that he has held talks with Rayon or any other team so far.

"I am open to new offers but I am not in any rush, I am relaxed about it," he told Times Sport in an interview on Thursday.

The towering defender's future with Buildon FC hands by a thread and could have played his last game with the Zambia Premier League side as the latter have not enacted the option of extending his contract.

"My contract formally ended on February 28, and the Covid-19 pandemic came in before we could talk about extension. Hopefully, the discussions will happen after, but I will sign with a different team if my services at Buildon are not needed any more," he added.

"Before I came back to Rwanda, one Rayon Sports official contacted me for a possible move but we agreed that we would talk about it once in the country. The talks are yet to take place, so I am a free agent at the moment."

However, Usengimana insists that he will give priority to foreign offers for professional football before committing with any local team between now and the start of the next season, which is expected to be in October.

Usengimana captained Amavubi starlets to the final of the 2011 Africa U-17 Cup of Nations as Rwanda became the first and only side in the Cecafa region to qualify for the Fifa World Cup in the age category.