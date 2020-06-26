Malawi: Police Officer Want Kainja Back

25 June 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Some senior police officers at Malawi Police Service (MPS) headquarters have asked the incoming President Dr Lazarus Chakwera to reverse the surprise decision by outgoing President Peter Mutharika to send Commissioner of Police Responsible for Research Dr George Kainja to a diplomatic mission in Zimbabwe, saying the Police cannot afford to lose such a reliable and experienced officer during the transition period.

Kainja: Popular among cops

Mutharika recently removed Commisioner Kainja from his position and offered him a new post as Deputy High Commisioner for Malawi in Zimbabwe.

According to the communication from government, Kainja was supposed to start working at the Malawi mission in Zimbabwe on June 11 although he got the communication a week later.

However, two senior police officers, speaking to Nyasa Times on conditions of anonymity have requested Chakwera to reverse the decision.

"We were surprised with the announcement and we know this was a political move by the Mutharika administration. Kainja is a well experienced and reliable police officer and has been in the service for close to 30 years. He has been a mentor to most police officers and he knows his job.

"We have been wondering what crime did he commit to get such treatment from the DPP government. Is it because he comes from Ntchisi?" wondered one of the senior officers.

Holder of a Bachelor's Degree in Education from Chancellor College and a Doctorate of Philosophy, Kainja has served as Commissioner for Southern and Central regions in the MPS before being posted to Area 30 to serve as Commisioner Reposible for Research, a position once held by former Police Inspector General Lot Dzonzi before he became IG.

Apart from serving as a police officer, Kainja has been lecturing at Mzuzu University and Share World Open University as a part-time lecturer. He played a key role in the establishment of a course of Security Studies at Mzuni.

