Malawi: FA Malawi's Double Standards Exposed

25 June 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Football Association of Malawi (Fam) has been accused of playing double standards after directing one of its affiliate bodies, Beach Soccer Malawi to go to the polls and elect a new executive committee, barely two years after the committee's current executive was ushered into office.

Walter Nyamilandu: FAM president

Constitionally, executive committees in all Fam affiliates are supposed to serve for a period of four years.

However, the FA through its general secretary Alfred Gunda has written Beach Soccer Malawi to hold polls for a new executive committee before July 20, 2020.

Beach Soccer Malawi was one of the affiliates which supported former Fam vice president James Mwenda's bid for the FA's presidency during the December 2019 polls. Mwenda lost to the incumbent Walter Nyamilandu in a tense election, which was marred by dirty politics and cash handouts.

Treasurer General for Beach Soccer Malawi Brutus Ndlovu has since declared that the current executive will stay put until the expiry of its mandate in 2022.

"We are not holding the elections because our tenure of office runs up to 2020," said Ndlovu.

Interestingly, Super League of Malawi's (Sulom) current executive committee has also been in office for two years but the FA has not written the Super League body to hold elections. Sulom supported Nyamilandu during the December polls.

