Malawi: Let's Make Tanzania-Malawi Basketball Tie Yield Bilateral Benefits

THE recently signed deal between Tanzanian basketball stars-Amin Mkosa and Olyn Londo and Bravehearts of Malawi can be very rewarding for the basketball fraternity in both countries if well implemented.

We wholeheartedly commend the move since it opens the first south-bound basketball link after many years of its existence as solely an East African cooperation that actively engaged Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda and Burundi.

As reported from Malawi, the Malawian basketball giants decided to sign the Tanzanian duo in a move to bolster their team's men and women squads for the Fiba Africa club championship next year, and by picking Tanzanians means they have seen something good from our players.

Forward Mkosa joins the team from Power of Uganda whereas Londo, who served DB Lioness of Dar es Salaam prior to signing new deal, will be making her debut in her professional career as a member of the team's ladies squad.

We see the South-bound link as a good deal since it can market Tanzanian basketball and as well motivate other Tanzanians to work hard in their bids to appeal lucrative deals as professionals.

While we laud the move for advertising talented Tanzanian players, we urge the duo and other Tanzanians who have landed professional careers elsewhere to be respecting their professional ethics when serving their teams.

As disclosed by Bravehearts patron, Griffin Kalua, his teams are on a serious mission to conquer Africa, hence they have picked Tanzanians because they believe in them to be ideal for their mission.

And truly we hail the decision as the Malawians believe our players are good and experienced on the international level tournaments and can help much in improving their teams' level of playing.

What Mkosa and Londo did should be a wake-up call to teams, players and basketball stakeholders that must now invest more in basketball development, especially on youth programmes which in future will help to groom quality players of international status and make sure the programmes are properly implemented to make them reach their desired goals.

We insist on investing in young talents since it is the vital foundation of any game or sport in the world, as they have the opportunity to learn, understand and become high skilled.