Nigeria: FA Election - Anambra SWAN Charges Committee On Credible Process

Awka — The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Anambra chapter has called on the election committee for the state Football Association FA to discharge its duty with utmost fairness.

SWAN made the call in a communiqué issued after its monthly meeting held in Awka, Anambra State capital.

The communiqué which was signed by Anthony Oji and Chimezie Anaso, chairman and secretary respectively said the body of sports writers were impressed with the setting up of the election committee.

The association called on all stakeholders in Anambra football to participate in the process and not hesitate to bare their minds when and when necessary.

SWAN, however, frowned at the exclusion of its members in the process and demanded that the organisers of the election to meet with sports writers to acquaint them with their plans and programmes.

"SWAN, Anambra Chapter welcomes the constitution of an election committee for AnSFA following the expiration of the four year tenure of Ifeanyi Ubah led administration on May 3, 2020.

"We encourage all football stakeholders (ex-players, referees, club Owners, sponsors) in the state to take keen interest and participate in the process.

"We urge the Election Committee to be above board and transparent in the discharge of their duties of giving the football community in Anambra a free, fair and credible elections.

"SWAN views with every seriousness, the exclusion of the association and its members in the information management of the 2020 Anambra FA election process.

"The association demands an audience with the chairman of the election committee and his members after the closure of sale of forms on June 24 and before the onset of the next stage of the electioneering process," the Anambra State SWAN said in its communiqué.