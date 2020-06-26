Nigeria: Ministry Writes State Sports Commissions On New Date for Youth Games

The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has said a new date for the suspended 2020 National Youth Games (NYG) will be communicated soon.

A memo to all state directors of sports as well as chairmen of state sport commissions, dated 24th of June, 2020 with reference number, FMYSD/GRD/CORR/NYG-GEN/V.5 and signed by the Director, Grassroots Sports Development, Dr Ademola Are, said "a new date for the event will be communicated to all states and critical stakeholders in line with the COVID19 protocols for the National Sports Festival."

It will be recalled that the Youth Games was scheduled to hold from 7th to 17th September, 2020 in Ilorin, Kwara State but was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ministry has been organising the NYG which is in its 6th edition and it is open to young athletes not more than 15 years of age.

It will be noted that the NYG seeks to balance sports, culture and education while serving as a platform to discover and select athletes that will represent the country in international sports competitions.

Delta State representatives who have dominated the games are the defending champions after hauling 104 medals comprising 41 gold, 32 silver and 31 bronze medals in 2019.