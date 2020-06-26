Nigeria: Ministry Writes State Sports Commissions On New Date for Youth Games

26 June 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Olusola Jide

The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has said a new date for the suspended 2020 National Youth Games (NYG) will be communicated soon.

A memo to all state directors of sports as well as chairmen of state sport commissions, dated 24th of June, 2020 with reference number, FMYSD/GRD/CORR/NYG-GEN/V.5 and signed by the Director, Grassroots Sports Development, Dr Ademola Are, said "a new date for the event will be communicated to all states and critical stakeholders in line with the COVID19 protocols for the National Sports Festival."

It will be recalled that the Youth Games was scheduled to hold from 7th to 17th September, 2020 in Ilorin, Kwara State but was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ministry has been organising the NYG which is in its 6th edition and it is open to young athletes not more than 15 years of age.

It will be noted that the NYG seeks to balance sports, culture and education while serving as a platform to discover and select athletes that will represent the country in international sports competitions.

Delta State representatives who have dominated the games are the defending champions after hauling 104 medals comprising 41 gold, 32 silver and 31 bronze medals in 2019.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Malawi Opposition Asks Mutharika to Concede Defeat
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
New Aviation Rules as Kenya Flights Take Off

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.