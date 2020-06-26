Kenya: Stanbic Bank Hands Over Sanitation Stations to Kisumu County

Nairobi — Stanbic Bank's flagship women's proposition DADA has handed over 20 handwashing stations in various parts of Kisumu county through its partnership with the Rotary District.

Earlier this month Stanbic Bank Kenya announced that it had invested in 700 sanitation stations worth approximately three million Kenya shillings (Sh3mn m that would be distributed in different parts of the country through the Rotary District 9212.

The sanitation stations will certainly play a substantial role in stopping the spread of the virus. From each hand washing station, it is estimated that there will be at least 1000 washes a day. With the Ministry of Health reporting an increased number of infections, taking safety precautionary measures is extremely important. Unfortunately, the vulnerable communities have been hit the hardest by the pandemic with some finding it difficult to follow the recommendations by the government due to lack of resources.

Speaking at the handover the Kisumu branch manager David Wasamba said "It is our hope that the sanitation stations will play a significant role in preventing the rate of infections and stop the spread of the COVID-19. Long term, we hope it will instil the behaviour change and increase levels of hygiene and sanitation. We are aware that regularly washing our hands plays a significant role as a preventative measure of the coronavirus. This may sound like a simple act to follow, however large population groups across the country do not have access to clean water and soap".

To date, Stanbic Bank Foundation together and its partner's contribution to enhancing Kenya's COVID-19 response has now surpassed one hundred and fifty million Kenya shillings (Ksh. 150m) making it one of the boldest strategic investments in Kenya's private sector. The interventions include a partnership with Base Titanium, Centum Investment Plc, Africapractice, and Valaar, which saw one hundred and ninety-two (192) oxygen therapy devices committed to Kenya's Ministry of Health.

Wasamba emphasized on how the Bank will continue to support impacted communities and ensure the country exits this crisis more resilient. In addition to this, the bank is looking at making sustainable investments that will be beneficial to many Kenyans beyond the COVID-19 crisis to ensure the country has better healthcare in the future.