Angola: COVID-19 - 15 New Infections, Four Recoveries

Luanda — Fifteen more covid-19 infections and four recoveries have been reported in the last 34 hours in Angola, rising the figures to 212 and 81, respectively.

The information was released Thursday in Luanda by the secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, during the daily covid-19 update briefing.

The official on the occasion said the 15 new cases are 10 Angolan females and five males

According to Mufinda, 10 of the cases are locally transmitted infections linked to the Clínica Multiperfil hospital and Hoji-ya-Henda neighbourhood, and five with still unknown links.

With these new cases, Angola's covid-19 records show 212 infections, 10 deaths, 81 recoveries and 121 active patients. There are also 20 cases with uncertain links, while local transmission infections stand at 157.

Luanda remains the epicentre of the disease with 218 positive cases, while northern Cuanza Norte province responds for four infections.