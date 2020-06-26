Angola Gearing Up for Rapid COVID-19 Tests

25 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola through its National Institute for Health Research (INIS) is gearing up to implement the rapid covid-19 tests, aiming at expanding its diagnosing capacity.

This was announced Thursday by the secretary of State for Hospitals, Leonardo Inocêncio, during a briefing with journalists at Luanda's 4 de Fevereiro International Airport, on the arrival of 18 tons of biosafety and hospital material.

According to the official, Angola already has the rapid tests for covid-19 whose utilisation is pending INIS certification.

He added that INIS certification is crucial as rapid tests have a certain level of imprecision.

Leonardo Inocêncio also said that Angola has been using the standard RTPCR tests, but there is need for an expansion of the epidemiological screening and research with rapid tests.

Angola has until now reported 212 positive cases of covid-19, ten deaths, 81 recoveries and 121 active patients.

There are also 20 cases with unknown links, while local transmission stands at 157 infections.

Luanda remains the epicentre of the covid-19 infections with 2018, while northern Cuanza Norte province has four positive cases.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Malawi Opposition Asks Mutharika to Concede Defeat
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
New Aviation Rules as Kenya Flights Take Off

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.