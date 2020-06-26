Angola Gearing Up for Rapid COVID-19 Tests

Luanda — Angola through its National Institute for Health Research (INIS) is gearing up to implement the rapid covid-19 tests, aiming at expanding its diagnosing capacity.

This was announced Thursday by the secretary of State for Hospitals, Leonardo Inocêncio, during a briefing with journalists at Luanda's 4 de Fevereiro International Airport, on the arrival of 18 tons of biosafety and hospital material.

According to the official, Angola already has the rapid tests for covid-19 whose utilisation is pending INIS certification.

He added that INIS certification is crucial as rapid tests have a certain level of imprecision.

Leonardo Inocêncio also said that Angola has been using the standard RTPCR tests, but there is need for an expansion of the epidemiological screening and research with rapid tests.

Angola has until now reported 212 positive cases of covid-19, ten deaths, 81 recoveries and 121 active patients.

There are also 20 cases with unknown links, while local transmission stands at 157 infections.

Luanda remains the epicentre of the covid-19 infections with 2018, while northern Cuanza Norte province has four positive cases.