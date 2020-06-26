Angola and Us Strengthen Human Rights Cooperation

25 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola and the United States of America Thursday in Luanda discussed matters concerning cooperation on human rights between the two countries, Angop learned.

US ambassador to Angola Nina Maria Fite

This was during an audience Angolan minister of Justice and Human Rights, Francisco Queiroz, granted to the US ambassador to Angola, Nina Fite.

Speaking to journalists at the end of the audience, ambassador Nine Fite said the meeting examined the possibility of a teleconference this year for an exchange of views on the human rights issue, and how cooperation in this field could be reinforced.

On the occasion, the US diplomat praised Angola for its commitment to training of personnel in the field of human rights, with stress to an agreement just signed with various universities focusing on human rights awareness.

Early this month in Geneva, Angola defended social justice and equality among peoples and rejected all doctrines of exclusion based on racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and intolerance.

