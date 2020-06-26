Senegal: President Self-Quarantining After Being Exposed to COVID-19

26 June 2020
Voice of America (Washington, DC)

Senegalese President Macky Sall is self-quarantining as a precaution after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

The president's office issued a statement late Wednesday, saying although Sall tested negative for the virus, he will isolate himself for 15 days based on advice of doctors.

Meantime, Yeya Diallo, a Senegalese lawmaker who announced Wednesday that she had tested positive for the coronavirus, is urging people to takes steps such as social distancing to avoid becoming infected and spreading the virus.

So far, Senegal has confirmed more than 6,100 coronavirus cases and 93 deaths.

