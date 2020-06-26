Angola: Unita Urges Greater Attention to Education

25 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola's main opposition party (UNITA) Wednesday called on the government for the need to continue investing in the education sector, as well as to strengthen the allocation of the funds from General State Budget (GSB) to that sector.

According to the party's MP, Raul Danda, who was speaking at a press conference to address the state of Education in Angola, the education sector is "the main pillar for any progress.

Raul Danda said that the ruling MPLA has conceived good plans in the field of Education and Teaching, "but fails to implement".

He stated as an example, that the "constant forecasts in the different State Budgets place Angola among the African countries that allocate the lowest budget to Education and Health.

Danda argued that Southern African Development Community recommends allocating 20% of the State Budget to Education, but in the case of Angola, only 3.42% were allocated in 2018, 6.46% in 2019 and 4.52% in 2020.

"Let's see how far we are from the 20% recommended", expressed the MP, to whom the Health sector has also had low budgets.

The politician also addressed the issue of the return to school, saying that his party is in favour of reopening schools.

Meanwhile, he said that in UNITA's view, such a step (reopening of classrooms) can only be taken if there is strict compliance with biosecurity measures and monitoring by the government.

UNITA is the largest opposition party in Angola, having been the main opponent of the ruling party in the 1992, 2008, 2012 and 2017 elections, all of which won by the ruling MPLA.

