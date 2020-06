Cabinda — A system for the collecting, treating and drinking water supply has been installed at Chimbenza village, northern Cabinda, with aim to improve the supply of this liquid to the populations of this region.

The project started in 2013 and is part of the government's program to fight hunger and poverty.

The water will be distributed through a 10-kilometre pipeline line, which will allow the daily supply of more than 16 fountains.