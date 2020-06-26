Angola: Sic Arrests Bank Fraud Suspects

Ndalatando — The Criminal Investigation Service (SIC) in northern Cuanza Norte has arrested four people accused of belonging to a criminal scam network involved in various bank frauds, coordinated from Luanda, said Thursday Adão Martins, SIC spokesman in the province.

SIC detectives also found several ATM cards and evidence of cash withdrawals, having seized several goods supposedly acquired with improper funds, the spokesperson said.

The detainees were involved in the embezzlement of an estimated 7.5 million Kwanzas stolen at Banco de Poupança e Crédito (BPC) accounts, Adão Morais said, adding that the investigations are continuing in order to dismantle the network and find out the degree of involvement of the detainees in the scam.