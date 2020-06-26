Angola: Sic Arrests Bank Fraud Suspects

25 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Ndalatando — The Criminal Investigation Service (SIC) in northern Cuanza Norte has arrested four people accused of belonging to a criminal scam network involved in various bank frauds, coordinated from Luanda, said Thursday Adão Martins, SIC spokesman in the province.

SIC detectives also found several ATM cards and evidence of cash withdrawals, having seized several goods supposedly acquired with improper funds, the spokesperson said.

The detainees were involved in the embezzlement of an estimated 7.5 million Kwanzas stolen at Banco de Poupança e Crédito (BPC) accounts, Adão Morais said, adding that the investigations are continuing in order to dismantle the network and find out the degree of involvement of the detainees in the scam.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Malawi Opposition Asks Mutharika to Concede Defeat
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
New Aviation Rules as Kenya Flights Take Off

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.