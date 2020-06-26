Angola: DRC Immigrants Keep Violating Border in Lunda Norte

Dundo — Thousands of immigrants from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) continue to try to enter illegally in Angola through the borders in eastern Lunda Norte, despite of restrictions imposed by the Angolan government with aim to curb the spreading of Covid-19.

In the period from March to June this year alone, the national police registered 9,494 border violation attempts in that the north-east region of Angola.

According to the local migration authorities, those breaking through the border have been arrested and sent back to their country of origin via the border posts of Chissanda and Tchicolondo.

To enter Lunda Norte, immigrants choose a point covered with vegetation, with smaller and/or almost no visibility from the defense and security forces, invading the border landmarks.