Angola: DRC Immigrants Keep Violating Border in Lunda Norte

25 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Dundo — Thousands of immigrants from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) continue to try to enter illegally in Angola through the borders in eastern Lunda Norte, despite of restrictions imposed by the Angolan government with aim to curb the spreading of Covid-19.

In the period from March to June this year alone, the national police registered 9,494 border violation attempts in that the north-east region of Angola.

According to the local migration authorities, those breaking through the border have been arrested and sent back to their country of origin via the border posts of Chissanda and Tchicolondo.

To enter Lunda Norte, immigrants choose a point covered with vegetation, with smaller and/or almost no visibility from the defense and security forces, invading the border landmarks.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Malawi Opposition Asks Mutharika to Concede Defeat
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
New Aviation Rules as Kenya Flights Take Off

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.