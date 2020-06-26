Angola: Luanda Administrative Commission Lacks Resources to Relocate Families

25 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Administrative Commission of Luanda (CACL) does not have residences for the 68 families living without housing conditions at the old hotel located in the urban district of Sambizanga, said Wednesday the head of CACL, Maria Antónia Nelumba,.

The official disclosed the information at the end of a field visit of the Luanda governor, Joana Lina, at the works in progress and paralyzed in that district.

Maria Antonia Nelumba explained that at the moment the CACL has no houses available to accommodate those families.

In the meantime, she acknowledged that the housing conditions in that place are not the best, that is why it is necessary to find solutions for the withdrawal of those people.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Malawi Opposition Asks Mutharika to Concede Defeat
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
New Aviation Rules as Kenya Flights Take Off

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.