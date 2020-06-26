Angola: Vessel With Over 2,000 Liters of Fuel Seized in Zaire

Mbanza Kongo — The Border Police Thursday in Soyo municipality, northern Zaire province seized a vessel carrying 2,425 liters of fuel for allegedly smuggling oil derivatives to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The seizure of the boat occurred in the Fuma-Fuma river channel, when members of the Border Guard Police on patrol intercepted the vessel, the National Police said in a note sent to Angop, in Mbanza Kongo.

According to the corporation, the nationalities of the occupants and presumed owners of the product have not been identified, since they fled after encountering the forces of the order.

Considerable quantities of oil derivatives heading to DRC have been seized by security forces deployed at various border posts with neighbouring country, in Zaire province.

Zaire shares 310 kilometers of border with the DRC, 120 kilometers of land border and 190 kilometers of river across the Zaire river.