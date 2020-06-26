Sudan: Govt Seeks Financial Aid at International Donor Teleconference

26 June 2020
Voice of America (Washington, DC)

The antidote to Sudan's fiscal misery could depend on an international donor teleconference taking place in Berlin on Thursday.

Sudan, which has struggled with chronic shortages and crises, including the coronavirus pandemic, is counting on international entities injecting funds into the country.

More than 40 countries are expected to participate in the donor conference hosted by the European Union, Germany, the United Nations and Sudan.

It is unclear if Sudan's success at the conference will sustain Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok's transitional power-sharing deal with the military.

Sudan has struggled to stay solvent since losing much of its oil resources to South Sudan, which seceded in 2011.  The country's new financing has been held up because it failed to repay debts with the International Monetary Fund.

The U.S. classification of Sudan as state sponsor of terrorism under ousted leader Omar al-Bashir may have also hampered the country's chance of  of attracting international financial support.

