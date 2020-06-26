Tanzania: China Lauds Tanzania for Decision to Reopen Schools

Dar es Salaam — The Chinese embassy to Tanzania poured praise on the Tanzanian government for formulating policies that suit its own national conditions that has resulted to a drastic fall of Covid-19 cases.

The embassy says Tanzania's full account of three aspects which includes epidemic control, economic development and protection of people's livelihood that has facilitated the reopening of important sectors such as education was laudable and extraordinary.

This was said on Thursday June 25, during a handing over ceremony of 100 sets of hand washing facilities and 550 litres of liquid hand soaps to be distributed to primary and secondary schools in Dar es Salaam.

Chinese ambassador to Tanzania, Wang Ke, said she was glad Tanzania had set a vivid example that disasters can be fought without necessarily having to shutdown essential development sectors including education.

"This is a concrete action aimed at supporting the government of Tanzania's decision to reopen all primary and secondary schools, and the instructions given by the ministry of Education on the precautionary measures that schools should take after reopening," said Wang Ke

"We are glad to learn that the number of Covid-19 patients in Tanzania hospitals has declined,the epidemic situation is improving and the economic and social order is returning to normal...," she added.

The ambassador said they were grateful to see Tanzania taking the lead in Africa to reopen schools, resume international flights and restart tourism.

"This policies and decisions have paid off. Tanzania's economic development has maintained good momentum...these achievements are really hard-won," Wang Ke said.

For his part, Mr Lawrence Malangwa, Acting Regional Administrative Secretary called on more development partners, well wishers and business people to provide necessary preventive facilities to schools in the country.

"We still have many schools that will need more of these facilities as they resume classes in the next four days. This is the time for all stakeholders come out and support the government's move to provide basic requirements to our children," he said.

"We are very glad that all these facilities are available locally. We can together end Covid-19 in our country and maintain a resumption of all development activities," he said.

According to the regional academic officer, the facilities will be distributed to schools that are at risk, including those with higher populations.

"Forty five of the equipment will be distributed to 45 secondary schools in the region and 55 will be taken to primary schools. Our region consist of almost schools that needs such equipment, so it will be important if other stakeholders stood to help in thus move to reopen learning," he said.

Executive director of Sukos Kova Foundation, Mr Suleiman Kova insisted that schools should come up with ways to teach students on how to keep themselves safe while in school given that most of them are too young to understand.

"The first lesson each morning should be on how to use these facilities (preventive equipment). We need to initiate ways to keep on protecting our people and the country at large," he said.