Malawi: Mbakuwaku Pulling a Surprise in Karonga, Gets More Votes Than Mutharika

24 June 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Elijah Phimbi

Less fancied candidate in the ongoing Malawi court-ordered Fresh Presidential Elections (FPE) Peter Dominic Sinosi Kuwani of the Mbakuwaku Movement for Development (MMD) is getting surprising results in Northern Region part of Malawi.

For instance in Karonga Central and South Constitiencies, Kuwani managed to scoop second position ahead of the incumbent President Peter Mutharika.

In Karonga Central, Tonse Alliance torch bearer Dr. Lazarus Chakwera unofficially scooped top position with 8694 votes, Kuwani 1350 while Mutharika got only 134 votes.

The Commissiom did not give a definite date for when results would be released.

But it has up to eight days to declare the results.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Malawi Opposition Asks Mutharika to Concede Defeat
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
New Aviation Rules as Kenya Flights Take Off

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.