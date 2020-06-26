Seychelles: 6 More Crew Members On Spanish Fleet Test Positive for COVID, Raising Total to 9

25 June 2020
Seychelles News Agency (Victoria)

Six more crew members of a Spanish fishing fleet operating in the waters of Seychelles have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to nine, the Department of Health said on Thursday.

The announcement from the health department came after Jude Gedeon, the Public Health Commissioner had announced two new cases earlier in a press conference. He had emphasised the fact that the testing of the new crew members has not finished yet and that once done the Department will give a more complete report latest Saturday.

Around 205 seafarers from western African countries arrived on Tuesday for a crew change for 26 Spanish vessels in the Seychelles' waters.

Gedeon said that as per the protocol in place, "If a person is positive even if there are no symptoms we are not going to let them circulate among other people. We have to put them in isolation and monitor them. When they become negative we will release them."

Meanwhile, Gedeon said that a tool known as a QR (quick response) code will be used once passengers start arriving in Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean.

"You can scan it with your phone and it will lead you directly to a page that will allow you to report if you have symptoms and this links with the surveillance unit. All visitors who will come in will scan this. We are also working with Airtel for an app that will allow us to do better surveillance," said Gedeon.

On his side, the chief executive of the Health Care Agency, Danny Louange, said for the time being "there are 63 people in quarantine - 43 at the Berjaya hotel and at the Coastguard facility we have just received 15 people from Sri Lanka and these were patients and their attendants. The five seafarers who tested positive are in a zone in the Family Hospital."

Louange said the five seafarers do not have symptoms, are not sick and have been placed in the Family Hospital for observation. The four new confirmed cases have also been placed at the same hospital at Perseverance.

"For repatriation, we have a flight arriving today with Seypec marine crew members and on Sunday we will have a flight with people who are stranded in Europe. For the time being there are 75 persons on the flight and this can be revised," he added.

On the question as to what lessons have the Department of Health learnt from the current situation, Gedeon said that it showed that a country can never be prepared enough.

He added that as part of the precaution measures, the Department went through the World Health Organisation (WHO) to look at the laboratories where the tests were being done and ensured that they were accredited to Institut Pasteur.

Public Health Authority requirements necessitated an exit screening, which includes PCR as well as rapid antibody tests for COVID-19, within three days prior to the seafarers' departure from their home countries. All the laboratory results sent to and reviewed by the Authority were negative.

"We spoke to the French ambassador this morning and they are already in contact with the two laboratories to find out how this happened. They believed that there may have been a breach in their quarantine procedure or the technic used to take s

Read the original article on Seychelles News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Seychelles News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: Seychelles

More From: Seychelles News Agency

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Malawi Opposition Asks Mutharika to Concede Defeat
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
New Aviation Rules as Kenya Flights Take Off

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.