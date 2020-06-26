Malawi: Incoming Malawi Leader Asked to Investigate Mafia State, 'Disinfect' Govt

Malawian political commentator, Idriss Ali Nasser, has--through social media platform Facebook--opined that for Malawi moving on after a wind of change blew in Tuesday's fresh presidential elections should not mean inaction for public looters and mafia network.

First Lady Getrude Mutharika being mentinoned for wrongful enrichment

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera is set to defeat incumbent President Peter Mutharika as provisional results show he is set to garner more than 50% of votes to be declared winner.

"I think we are being misunderstood. When we say its time for the country to 'move on' I see a lot of DPP-UDF honchos and apologists starting to crawl out of the woods to echo that, indeed, let's 'move on'.

"Well, I have a tremendous amount of sympathy for their pain and confusion but they are hopelessly delusional to think that 'moving on' includes whitewashing their years of rampant theft, corruption, mismanagement and, even, murder," Nasser stated.

"We will need to find answers for the killings of [Isaa] Njaunju, the albinos, [Lule] Buleya Lule and others."

Nasser also law enforcing agencies should look into First Lady's wealth.

"The poor people of this country paid hard-earned taxes which were stolen off and squandered by out-of-control people like Getrude Mutharika, Paulos Chisale and others to satisfy their insatiable primitive accumulation of wealth and property beyond what they can legally account for.

"Moving on does not include forgetting about the 800,000 bags of cement smuggled into the country by Peter Mutharika. Moving on will include a necessary review into whether it is a prudent use of poor people's money to construct two football stadiums for Wanderers and Bullets when our suffering people are waiting for schools, and hospitals and clean water."

Nasser continued: "Moving on means accounting for the billions paid out to Lestion Mulli, the billions lost in shoddy ESCOM deals, the Malawi Savings Bank deal. Moving on include reviewing the plum jobs handed to friends and relatives in the civil service, in parastatals and postings into foreign embassies.

"The house we have inherited has to be throughly cleaned and disinfected. That is also part of moving on."

For the past two days, Malawians have been watching their TV screens, listening to radios, and checking social media with anticipation as vote counting and tallying continues.