Malawi: Malopa Says Chakwera Has His Work Cut Out

Former Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) director general, Bright Malopa, a public figure connected to the outgoing governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has sent congratulatory messages to opposition leader Lazarus Chakwera who is set to defeat incumbent President Peter Mutharika in the fresh presidential elections.

Malopa: Nepotistic tendencies in the DPP leadership.

However, Malopa cautions that the task ahead is huge for the in-coming administration since it comes at a time the country faces the negative impact of coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic that has led to under-collection of revenue by the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA), uncertainty and global recession.

"The regime is has also come at a moment of grave crisis during which violent and fanatical men made attempts to destroy the unity and the freedom of lives of men and women, the independence of men of the bench and governance institutions .

"Our assumptions of a democratic Malawi may have been naive as has now been demonstrated to us by few misguided persons just how fragile a democratic society can be if democracy is not prepared to defend itself," he says in his post on Facebook.

"When we compare ourselves to those who lost properties in the ensuing commotions on all sides and consider that we now have orphaned children in Lilongwe following the death of their parents by deeds of fire, we must prepare to face those children and ask ourselves, how did we come to this how did concepts such as love, friendship, compassion, humility or forgiveness lost their depth and dimensions?" he adds.

Malopa says he did not expect DPP and United Democratic Front (UDF) alliance to do well in the election just gone by because of the nepotistic tendencies in the DPP leadership.

"DPP decided to wear itself down to the state they are in. I saw this in 2015 and I did not hope for anything better. Siwathu [he is not one of us] syndrome and an insatiable appetite to fight everyone with a contrary view point forgetting that democracy offers a market place of ideas emboldened this self-belief and they have paid a social price.

"They are history, they are frightened with the prospect of accountability and we know they messed up, but that's their business. Let's not waste more time with more blames. Nyekhwe or no Nyekhwe, Let the rule of law be the guide to each one of us," emphasizes Malopa.

He urges ordinary citizens to support the new government so that it delivers what it promised.

Malopa likens the election of Chakwera and Chilima to the return of government returned to the people, challenging that it is within their might to help it work.

"The Malawi Defence Forces did not weave in the fight for constitutional order and so is the judiciary led by Justice Nyirenda, Charles Mkandawire, Healy Potani, and now Justice Dr Chifundo Kachale. The conduct of these men and women should act as a constant reminder to us all.

"Each one of us, DPP, included has a constitutional responsibility to help create a Malawi where dreams and ambitions can be realized as we begin to look at the good side of each other. Having said all of this, I still want to know: what really happened in China?" asks Malopa.

Malawians went to the polls on Tuesday after the Constitution Court in February annulled the May 2019 presidential vote due to irregularities.