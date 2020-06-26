Malawi: MEC Refers DPP Complaint of Electoral Violence to Malawi Police - 'Criminal Conduct'

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Justice Dr Chifundo Kachale says the commission has reviewed the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) complaint of electoral violence which they have found that they border on criminal conduct and has since referred the matter to the Malawi Police Service.

Kayira: Suspects arrested

DPP administrative secretary Francis Mphepo has been complaining that Tuesday's vote was marred with violence as their party agents were beaten, abducted and denied access in some polling centres, especially in opposition strong holds.

Addressing the media at the National Tally Centre in Blantyre, Kachale said the Commission received a complaint from DPP regarding "various incidences happening in Lilongwe whereby its monitors were harassed, intimidated and abducted."

Kachale, a judge of the High Court of Malawi, said: "The Commission has looked into the matters and found that they border on criminal conduct."

He added: "Therefore, the complaint has been referred to the Malawi Police Service for further investigation."

Deputy Commissioner of Police Noel Kayira said an unspecified number of people had been arrested in relation to electoral crimes and were still under police custody.

"Let me assure Malawians that the law will take its course on all those that have been arrested in relation to this election," he said.

Meanwhile, Kachale said the Commission is also reviewing log books received from all the councils to see if there are any complaints that were not satisfactorily resolved at the council level.

"Such complaints will be determined by the Commission before releasing the results," he said.

Kachale also said MEC would be releasing the results from all districts as soon as possible.

He announced results from three districts--Likoma, Mwanza and Chiradzulu--representing 18 percent of the total votes.

Next update will be at 9pm.